JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10th results declared, direct link here

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC 10th Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 26, 202Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th results on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The Class 10th results can also be checked at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10th results declared, link here(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th result was announced at the press conference held by the Board. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, toppers, gender wise pass percentage and other details were shared.

Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. All those candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

2. Click on JAC 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.