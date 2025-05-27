JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10th results declared, check pass percentage

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC 10th Result 2025 on May 27, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th results on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The Class 10th results can also be checked at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th Result 2025 Live Updates JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10th results out, check pass percentage (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

As per Live Hindustan, this year a total of 433944 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 431488 candidates appeared for the exam. 395755 candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination. The overall pass percentage is 91.71 %.

Out of the total number of candidates passed the exam, 221040 candidates have secured 1st division, 1,57,194 have secured 2nd division and 17,521 have secured 3rd division.

Kodarma is the best performing district with 98.1% pass percentage, followed by Pakur with 96.83%, Jamtara on third with 96.33%, Latehar on fourth with 96.23% and Sahibganj on fifth position with 96.22%.

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th result was announced at the press conference held by the Board. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, toppers, gender wise pass percentage and other details were shared.

JAC 10th Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

2. Click on JAC 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.