JAC 10th Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Matric result at 11:30 am today

JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Matric result at 11:30 am today
Stay updated with all the latest updates on Jharkhand 10th or Matric board exam results. The result will be announced at 11:30 am today and marks will be available online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.
The Result of the Class 10th or Matric exam conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declared today, May 27. The Jharkhand Matric result announcement is scheduled for 11:30 am following which marks will be displayed on these websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.
JAC 10th result will also be hosted on the HT portal. Students can register to receive alerts on their phones and emails when the results are available.
JAC 10th result 2025 on HT portal: Register now
How to check JAC 10th result 2025?
- Visit one of the websites mentioned above.
- Open the 10th or Matric exam result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and view the result.
This year, JAC conducted Matric and Inter board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The Jharkhand 10th exam was held in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while JAC 12th examinations were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.
The practical examination for the 10th class was held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. For Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, practicals were held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.
Last year, JAC announced Jharkhand board 10th results on April 19. The pass percentage was 90.39 per cent.
A total of 4,21,678 students registered for the JAC 10th examination, of whom 4,18,623 appeared and 3,78,398 passed. The pass percentage of boys was 89.70 per cent, and it was 91 per cent for girls.
Register for Matric result on HT portal
Jharkhand board students can register for the 10th result on the HT portal. When the result is declared, an alert will be sent to the registered numbers and emails.
Where to check results
The official websites to check Jharkhand Matric results are
jac.jharkhand.gov.in and
jacresults.com.
Additionally, results will be available on the HT portal.
Result time
The Jharkhand Matric (10th) results will be declared at 11:30 am. After that, students can check it on the official websites.
Jharkhand Matric result today
JAC will announce the Jharkhand Matric exam results today, May 27.