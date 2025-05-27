Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
JAC 10th Result 2025: How to download Jharkhand Board Class 10th results from DigiLocker when declared, check steps here

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2025 10:33 AM IST

JAC 10th Result 2025: Check the steps to download Jharkhand Board Class 10th results from DigiLocker when released.

Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the JAC 10th Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 26, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination this year will be able to check their results on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC Class 10 Results 2025 live updates

JAC 10th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Class 10 results will be available on DigiLocker. The steps to download the results are given here.
The results can also be checked on jacresults.com.

Alternatively, the results will also be available on DigiLocker app that is available on PlayStore (for Android devices) and App Store (for iOS devices).

Also read: JAC 10th Result 2025 on HT portal today, steps to check Jharkhand Class 10 Matric result

Students who want to download their results from DigiLocker can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results: 

1. Visit the official website of DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the JAC 10th Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download your result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 board examination. The Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Jharkhand Board 10th Result, JAC Result, JAC 10th Result Live.
