JAC 10th Result 2025 on HT portal today, steps to check Jharkhand Class 10 Matric result

JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Jharkhand 10th or Matric results in a few hours. Students will get their results after 11:30 am today on the following websites: JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2025 on HT portal today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

jac.jharkhand.gov.in and

jacresults.com.

Not just the official websites, JAC Matric result will also be hosted on the HT portal and students can use it as an alternative way to check their board exam results.

There is also an option to pre-register. Those who register for Jharkhand 10th results on the HT portal will get alerts on their phones as soon as the result is available.

JAC 10th result 2025 on HT portal: Register now

How to check JAC 10th result 2025 on HT portal?

Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Open the Jharkhand board page and select your class

If you are visiting before the result announcement, register by providing the requested information.

After the result, visit the same page to check your marks.

Jharkhand 10th board exams 2025 started on February 11 and ended on March 3. Clas 10 papers were held in the morning session (from 9:45 am to 1 pm) while Class 12 exams were held in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5:15 pm).

JAC conducted 10th or Matric practical exams from March March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.

Last year, JAC announced Jharkhand board 10th results on April 19. The pass percentage in Class 90.39 per cent, the lowest since 2021.

A total of 4,21,678 students registered for the examination, of whom 4,18,623 appeared and 3,78,398 passed. The pass percentage for boys was 89.70 per cent, and it was 91 per cent for girls.