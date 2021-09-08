JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA score, cut off, merit list soon

JEE Main 2021 result is expected anytime soon. The final answer key of the exam has been released today, September 8, few hours after the provisional answer key objection window was closed. While no official confirmation on JEE main result date, time has been given by the national testing agency (NTA), considering the registration schedule of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition, it is highly expected that the JEE main final result will be released today or latest by tomorrow.

JEE main 2021 result will be available on the following official websites:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.nic.in

Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number.

This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added in the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.

The JEE advanced registration begins on September 11 and the exam will be held on October 3.