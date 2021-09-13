JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA score, AIR, cut-off soon at nta.ac.in

JEE main result 2021 is expected to be released today, if the registration schedule of JEE advanced is not pushed further. JEE main result 2021 session 4 will be available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker. In order to check the result, students have to first select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Students need their application number and date of birth to check the result.

This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.