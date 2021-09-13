JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA score, AIR, cut-off soon at nta.ac.in
- JEE main result 2021 is expected to be released today, if the registration schedule of JEE advanced is not pushed further. JEE main result 2021 session 4 will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE main result 2021 is expected to be released today, if the registration schedule of JEE advanced is not pushed further. JEE main result 2021 session 4 will be available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker. In order to check the result, students have to first select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Students need their application number and date of birth to check the result.
This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 09:29 AM
JEE main 2022 details expected soon
While nothing is known about how the JEE main 2022 will be held, but in case it is held in four sessions like thepresent year, it is likely that the national testing agency will announce the details of the exam soon after the JEE main result 2021 is announced.
If 2021's pattern is followed, the first exam of JEE main 2022 will be held in February.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 09:23 AM
JEE main result soon: JEE advanced admit card from Sept 25
For the JEE advanced exam, scheduled to be held on October 3, the admit cards will be released on September 25.
Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to release the JEE main result soon.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 09:20 AM
JEE main result 2021: Two females have scored 100 percentile so far
Bakshi Gargi Makarand and Kavya Chopra are the only females, so far this year, to have scored 100 percentile
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 09:17 AM
JEE main cut-off to increase?
As the education ministry decided to waive the percentage criteria for this batch of students, it is difficult to predict about the cut-off.
The JEE main result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in and candidates can check the NTA scores as and when it is released.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 09:07 AM
JEE Main result 2021 session 4: Know how to check NTA score
JEE main 2021 result session 4: Know how to check
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the JEE main 2021 session 4 result
- Enter the exam session, application number, date of birth
- Submit the details
- Download the JEE main 2021 result copy
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:54 AM
JEE main result 2021: How to retrieve forgotten application number
Candidates who have forgotten the application number of the JEE main, can retrieve it online.
Candidates can check their mails or SMS and note down the application number.
The application number is essential to check JEE main result.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:51 AM
JEE main result 2021 session 4 soon: What's next after result is announced?
After the declaration of the JEE main result , the counseling dates will be announced and admission process will commence.
For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), or the concerned State Government/Institute after the declaration of result/ranks of JEE (Main) 2021.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:47 AM
JEE main result 2021 soon: Know where admissions can be done
Admissions through JEE main scores can be done in Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:45 AM
JEE main result 2021: Check the toppers' list soon
JEE main result and the toppers’ list are expected any time soon. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of NTA.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:35 AM
JEE main result soon: Check 10 best engineering colleges to study as per government's ranking
- IIT Madras
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- NIT Tiruchirappalli
- NIT Surathkal
JEE main result will be available on the official website nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:27 AM
JEE main result awaited by over 7 lakh candidates
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:22 AM
JEE main result at DigiLocker
JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker.
- Click on Digilocker link
- Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
- Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
- Specify your gender
- Enter your mobile number
- Set a 6 digit security PIN
- Enter your email ID
- Enter your Aadhaar number
- Submit the details
- Set a username
- After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:22 AM
JEE main result to be declared soon
JEE main is the screening test for JEE advanced 2021. With JEE advanced registration scheduled to begin on September 13, it is likely that the JEE main result will be declared anytime soon before the afternoon hours today.
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:20 AM
JEE main result 2021: List of websites to check NTA score, cut-off, rank
Given below are the list of NTA portals where students can login and check the JEE main result 2021 and related updates:
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
nta.nic.in
Ntaresults.nic.in
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:18 AM
JEE main result 2021: How to calculate percentile
The percentile score would be based on the relative performance of all the aspirants appearing in the exam. The score would be obtained after transforming the scores into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
As per the official NTA website, “The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session gets the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.”
-
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 08:16 AM
JEE main result today
If the registration schedule of JEE advanced is not changed further, the JEE main result will be declared today.