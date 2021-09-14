JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: NTA likely to release score card today
- JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: JEE main result 2021 will be released shortly, sources close to the national testing agency (NTA) have confirmed. JEE main result 2021 session 4 will be available on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in.
The NTA score, all India ranks, and other result related information will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in and nta.nic.in.
To check the JEE main result 2021, students have to first select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Students need their application number and date of birth to check the result.
This year, the JEE main was held four times; two extra sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.
JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:58 PM
JEE main result 2021: NTA's query redressal system
The Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances. The Registered Candidate(s) are advised to use the online facility for the speedy response.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:37 PM
JEE main cut-off to increase than last year's?
This year, the percentage criteria has been waived for this batch of students, hence it is difficult to predict the cut-off.
The JEE main result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in and candidates can check the NTA scores as and when it is released.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:29 PM
JEE main result 2021: Know how tie cases will be resolved
Tie between candidates obtaining equal total NTA scores in Paper1:
B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following descending order:
▪ NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
▪ NTA score in Physics, followed by
▪ NTA score in Chemistry, followed by
▪ Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:25 PM
JEE main result 2021 date and time update
As per media reports, the JEE main result 2021 will be released today by 10 pm. However, the NTA has not given any update regarding this.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:21 PM
JEE Main result 2021 session 4 : Know how to check
Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the JEE main 2021 session 4 result
Enter the exam session, application number, date of birth
Submit the details
Download the JEE main 2021 result copy
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:14 PM
JEE main result to be declared in 13 days
The JEE main result has been prepared within 13 days of completion of the exam. The session 4 of JEE main was held from August 26 to September 1.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:09 PM
JEE main result: Here's how incorrect answers will be marked
There will be no negative marking for Section B
For other questions, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted
Correct answer or the best answer will carry 4 marks
No marks will be awarded for unanswered or marked for review
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:08 PM
JEE Advanced 2021 registration to commence soon
The registration process of JEE advanced 2021, the IIT entrance exam, has been delayed due to the delay in JEE main result.
After the JEE main result is declared, the registration process of JEE advanced 2021 will begin.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:07 PM
JEE main result 2021: List of websites to check NTA score, rank
JEE main result will be available on
jeemain.nta.nic.in,
nta.ac.in,
nta.nic.in,
ntaresults.nic.in.
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:06 PM
JEE main result can be checked with application number
Students can check JEE main result and NTA score using their application number.
JEE main result 2021 will be available at https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain2021auth
Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:06 PM
JEE main result 2021 to be released shortly
As per sources close to the NTA, the JEE main result is expected anytime soon.
Candidates can check the result at jeemain.nta.nic.in