Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: NTA likely to release score card today
JEE main result 2021 live updates: Session 4 JEE main score, rank at nta.ac.in(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: NTA likely to release score card today

  • JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: JEE main result 2021 will be released shortly, sources close to the national testing agency (NTA) have confirmed. JEE main result 2021 session 4 will be available on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 08:58 PM IST

JEE main result 2021 will be released shortly, as per sources close to the national testing agency (NTA). JEE main result 2021 session 4 will be available on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in.

The NTA score, all India ranks, and other result related information will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in and nta.nic.in.

To check the JEE main result 2021, students have to first select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Students need their application number and date of birth to check the result.

This year, the JEE main was held four times; two extra sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.

JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:58 PM

    JEE main result 2021: NTA's query redressal system

    The Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances. The Registered Candidate(s) are advised to use the online facility for the speedy response.

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:37 PM

    JEE main cut-off to increase than last year's?

    This year, the percentage criteria has been waived for this batch of students, hence it is difficult to predict the cut-off.

    The JEE main result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in and candidates can check the NTA scores as and when it is released.

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:29 PM

    JEE main result 2021: Know how tie cases will be resolved

    Tie between candidates obtaining equal total NTA scores in Paper1:

    B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following descending order:

    ▪ NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

    ▪ NTA score in Physics, followed by

    ▪ NTA score in Chemistry, followed by

    ▪ Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:25 PM

    JEE main result 2021 date and time update

    As per media reports, the JEE main result 2021 will be released today by 10 pm. However, the NTA has not given any update regarding this.

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:21 PM

    JEE Main result 2021 session 4 : Know how to check

    Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Click on the JEE main 2021 session 4 result

    Enter the exam session, application number, date of birth

    Submit the details

    Download the JEE main 2021 result copy

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:14 PM

    JEE main result to be declared in 13 days

    The JEE main result has been prepared within 13 days of completion of the exam. The session 4 of JEE main was held from August 26 to September 1.

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:09 PM

    JEE main result: Here's how incorrect answers will be marked

    There will be no negative marking for Section B

    For other questions, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted

    Correct answer or the best answer will carry 4 marks

    No marks will be awarded for unanswered or marked for review

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:08 PM

    JEE Advanced 2021 registration to commence soon

    The registration process of JEE advanced 2021, the IIT entrance exam, has been delayed due to the delay in JEE main result.

    After the JEE main result is declared, the registration process of JEE advanced 2021 will begin.

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:07 PM

    JEE main result 2021: List of websites to check NTA score, rank

    JEE main result will be available on 

    jeemain.nta.nic.in, 

    nta.ac.in, 

    nta.nic.in, 

    ntaresults.nic.in.

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:06 PM

    JEE main result can be checked with application number

    Students can check JEE main result and NTA score using their application number. 

    JEE main result 2021 will be available at https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain2021auth

  • Tue, 14 Sep 2021 08:06 PM

    JEE main result 2021 to be released shortly

    As per sources close to the NTA, the JEE main result is expected anytime soon.

    Candidates can check the result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

