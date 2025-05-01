Menu Explore
JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2025 declared, direct link to download scores here

ByHT Education Desk
May 01, 2025 07:43 AM IST

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2025 has been declared. The direct link to download scores is given below. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, has been declared on April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can check and download their results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2025 live updates

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2025 declared, direct link to download scores here(File photo)

To download the results, students should enter their details like roll number in the space provided.

Direct link to download JKBOSE Class 10, 2025 results 2025

An overall pass percentage of 79.94% has been registered this year. Of this, the pass percentage of girls is 81.24% and that of boys is 78.74 per cent.

The JK board Class 10 final exams in hard zone areas were held from February 21 to March 3, 2025. The JK board Class 10 final exams in hard zone areas were held from February 21 to March 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, the board announced results for the JKBOSE 12th class on April 30.

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2025: How to download scorecards

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the 10th results page.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the results.
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On