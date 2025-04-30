JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 Live: Jammu and Kashmir 10th board results likely today
JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th final exam results today, April 30. Students can check it on jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in. The board announced results for the 12th class earlier today. An official of JKBOSE said that the declaration of class 12th results will be followed by class 10th results as well....Read More
"Class 12th results will be announced at 2 pm. We will also try to declare the class 10th results in the late evening. In case we couldn't declare class 10th result on the same day, then it will be declared on May 1," he said earlier today.
The JK board Class 10 final exams in hard zone areas were held from February 21 to March 3, 2025.
On the first exam day, students appeared for the additional/optional subject (Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ BhotiPunjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit)
The exams ended with the Painting/ Art & Drawing paper.
How to check JKBOSE 10th results?
Go to jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.
Open the 10th results page.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the results.
For further details, students can visit the board's official website.
