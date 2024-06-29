 Karnataka DCET 2024 results declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's direct link to check score - Hindustan Times
Karnataka DCET 2024 results declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's direct link to check score

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 29, 2024 05:55 PM IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the results of the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2024 on June 29, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the test and wish to check their results can visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the test and wish to check their results can visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the official notification, the document verification of candidates will be conducted in the Government and Aided Diploma Polytechnics in the state as per the given schedule.

Direct Link to check KEA DCET 2024 results

Candidates who are qualified are required to be present in person for the document verification. Representatives or any one on the candidates' behalf are not allowed to be present for the document verification, informed the official notice.

Only special category candidates, including NCC, Sports, Soldiers, Ex-Servicemen, CAPF, and Ex-CAPF, will have to appear for verification at KEA, Malleswaram, Bangalore, along with their special category certificates and other educational certificates as per the rank list, informed the notification.

Candidates who have met the prescribed qualification in Diploma examination and have not been declared eligible in list, can submit their Diploma marks and mark sheets in PDF format to the mail id keaugcet24@gmail.com to get it reviewed.

Steps to check KEA DCET 2024 results:

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Look out for the link to check DCET 2024 results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates are required to submit their login credentials to access the result

On submitting the required information, candidates can view the results on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

News / Education / Exam Results / Karnataka DCET 2024 results declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's direct link to check score
