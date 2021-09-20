KCET results 2021 at kea.kar.nic.in soon: Live Updates on score card, rank list
- KCET results: Karnataka common entrance test or KCET results will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. The KCET results 2021 will be available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
The exam was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.
KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.
Candidates should check the result from the official website of the Karnataka examinations authority.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 01:15 PM
KCET result: Important point about reservation
Reservation of seats in certain categories such as Rural, Kannada etc and in Special Categories like NCC, Sports etc are applicable only to Karnataka candidates who are eligible for Government seats and Government Quota seat
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 01:08 PM
KCET result: Know about seat allotment
As per the seat matrix issued by the Government, the seat allotment to the above mentioned courses will be done ONLINE in the order of merit / rank obtained in 2021 CET / NEET / NATA / JEE-Paper-2 as applicable, and based on the options entered by the candidates through KEA Web-portal.
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 01:02 PM
KCET result: Know how ranks will be assigned
KCET ranks will be assigned on the basis of the marks obtained PCM or PCB subjects in CET examination only; however this is applicable for this academic year 2021-22 only.
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 12:55 PM
KCET Result: Last year the result was declared in August
Last year, the KCET result was released in August. Over 1.4 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. KCET 2020 was conducted on July 30 and 31 after the Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea filed by students for the postponement of exam in view of Covid-19.
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 12:46 PM
KCET 2021 was postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases
Karnataka Examinations Authority had postponed the Karnataka CET exam due to a surge in COVID 19 cases. The examination was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8.
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 12:43 PM
KCET answer key 2021 was released on September 3
The provisional answer keys of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper was released on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in after the completion of the exam.
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 12:42 PM
KCET results 2021: Know how to check
- Go to the official website of KEA
- Click on KCET result 2021
- Enter the roll number, date of birth other details
- Submit the details
- Download the KCET result
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 12:41 PM
KCET results 2021 today at 4 pm
Karnataka CET result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.