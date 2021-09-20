KCET results 2021 at kea.kar.nic.in soon: Live Updates on score card, rank list

KCET results: Karnataka common entrance test or KCET results will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. The KCET results 2021 will be available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The exam was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.

KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

Candidates should check the result from the official website of the Karnataka examinations authority.