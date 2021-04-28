IND USA
Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results declared, here's how to check
Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the result of class 5th, 7th, 10th, and 12th Public examinations.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results declared, here's how to check

  • Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the result of class 5th, 7th, 10th, and 12th public examinations.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 10:31 PM IST

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the result of class 5th, 7th, 10th, and 12th public examinations.

Candidates who have appeared in the Public examinations for class 5th, 7th,10th, and 12th can check the result on the official website at samastha.in

Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results: Steps to check

Visit the official site of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa at https://www.samastha.in/

On the home page click on the result link

Select the examination you have given

Select your class and enter your registration number

Download the copy of the same for future use.

According to media reports, the examination was held on April 3 and 4.

Note: Visit the official website of Amastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board for latest news and updates.

