Kerala University semester exam results out on exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, link here

Kerala University results have been published in PDFs with roll numbers and marks secured by students.
Kerala University recently announced results of semester examinations for postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Candidates can now go to the result portal of the university, exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, and check it. The direct link has been provided below.
These are the steps to check it:
- First, go to the result portal, exams.keralauniversity.ac.in.
- Open the result PDF of your course and exam.
- Scroll down.
- Check your result using roll number.
- Save the PDF for future uses.
Results of the following courses was announced yesterday (October 9):
- SECOND SEMESTER POST GRADUATE DEGREE EXAMINATION (MERCY CHANCE): M.A. ECONOMICS & M.Sc. PSYCHOLOGY
- SECOND SEMESTER POST GRADUATE DEGREE EXAMINATION M.A. Music, Music(Veena), Music(Violin), Music (Mridangam) & Dance (Kerala Nadanam)
- SECOND SEMESTER MCA DEGREE (REGULAR & SUPPLEMENTARY) EXAMINATION
- THIRD SEMESTER B.Voc SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT DEGREE EXAMINATION
- First Semester B Com Accounts And Data Science (336) New Gen UG Double Main Degree Examination Under CBCSS
- SECOND SEMESTER MBA DEGREE EXAMINATIONS AUGUST 2022 SUPPLEMENTARY & MERCY CHANCE
- SECOND SEMESTER MBA DEGREE EXAMINATIONS
- THIRD SEMESTER BMS HOTEL MANAGEMENT DEGREE EXAMINATION
- THIRD SEMESTER B.A COMMUNICATIVE ARABIC (122) DEGREE EXAMINATION
- THIRD SEMESTER B.COM (CBCSS) DEGREE EXAMINATION
- Third Semester B.Sc Degree Examination
- THIRD SEMESTER B.Voc TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT DEGREE EXAMINATION
- THIRD SEMESTER B.Voc. FOOD PROCESSING (359) DEGREE EXAMINATION
- THIRD SEMESTER B.Voc. FOOD PROCESSING AND MANAGEMENT (356) DEGREE EXAMINATION
- THIRD SEMESTER BA DEGREE EXAMINATION
