Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025 Result out at keralapsc.gov.in, direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2025 07:57 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the results of the Assistant Information Officer 2025 exam on its official website.

As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in.

“The following is the eligibility list containing the register number of candidates who are found Provisionally eligible to appear for the Descriptive Examination. The list is finalised on the basis of the Preliminary Examination held on 25.10.2024,” mentioned the official notice.

Direct link to check  KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025 Result

As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024, in the state. The scale of pay for the post is 39,300 – 83,000/-.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the result of KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025.

Also Read: BITS Design School’s B Des (Hons) applications to close on January 31, check details

Steps to check KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025:

Visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in

Under the results section select Short lists and look out for the link to check Assistant Information Officer.

On selecting the link a new page appears and candidates can view a list of roll numbers mentioned in the PDF

Verify the PDF and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi UG admissions open for 2025-26, here's all you need to know

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On