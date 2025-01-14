KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025 Result out at keralapsc.gov.in, direct link to check

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the results of the Assistant Information Officer 2025 exam on its official website. As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in.

“The following is the eligibility list containing the register number of candidates who are found Provisionally eligible to appear for the Descriptive Examination. The list is finalised on the basis of the Preliminary Examination held on 25.10.2024,” mentioned the official notice.

Direct link to check KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025 Result

As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024, in the state. The scale of pay for the post is ₹39,300 – 83,000/-.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the result of KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025.

Steps to check KPSC Assistant Information Officer Prelims 2025:

Visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in

Under the results section select Short lists and look out for the link to check Assistant Information Officer.

On selecting the link a new page appears and candidates can view a list of roll numbers mentioned in the PDF

Verify the PDF and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

