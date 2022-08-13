NEET UG results 2022 Live: Latest update on Results, Answer key
- NEET UG 2022 result Live Updates: NEET UG 2022 results expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG results 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2022 tentative answer key. The entrance exam was conducted at testing centers both in India and abroad on July 17. The NEET answer key will be released on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can raise objection to the NEET answer key. The final answer key and results will be prepared by NTA based on an evaluation of their input.
Every year, over 15 lakh candidates appear fir the NEET UG 2022 examination. NEET (UG) – 2022 examination was conducted in in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 06:57 PM
NEET answer key: Know to download provisional answer key
Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 06:40 PM
NEET result
The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in// and thereafter candidates may download their respective Score Cards.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 06:30 PM
NEET UG 2022: State counselling websites
Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org
Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in
Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in
Odisha: ojee.nic.in
Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 06:18 PM
NEET result, answer key: Where to check
When published, candidates can get NEET 2022 answer key and results on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 05:59 PM
NEET 2022 answer key: What next after answer key is released
After NEET 2022 answer key is released, candidates can use it to calculate their marks. In case of any doubt or error on the answer key, they can raise objections by paying a fee. After this, the final answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 05:45 PM
NEET result: Steps to check
Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 05:35 PM
Medical entrance exam 2022: Courses other than MBBS you can take
Candidates who qualify in NEET can take these courses other than MBBS:
BDS
AYUSH courses
Veterinary courses
BSc Nursing, Life Sciences
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 05:24 PM
NEET UG result 2022: Where to check results
nta.ac.in
neet.nta.nic.in
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 05:15 PM
NEET latest news
NEET Result will be announced in due course of time. All India Rank will also release along with the result.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 04:54 PM
NEET UG result date: Not released yet
NEET UG result date has not been shared by National Testing Agency yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking official website of NTA NEET to check results.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 04:44 PM
MBBS admissions 2022
MBBS course admission is based on the scored obtained by the candidates in the NEET examination. There are many colleges across the country that offers MBBS courses.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 04:31 PM
NEET exam
As per wikipedia, The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 04:21 PM
NEET JEE: Likely to be merged
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the government aims to merge the national engineering and medical entrance exams into CUET by next year.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 04:11 PM
NEET UG 2022 result date: No update
NEET UG 2022 result date have not been disclosed yet. The result will be announced after provisional answer key has been released and objection window has been closed. The link to check medical entrance exam result will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 04:01 PM
NEET UG result: How to raise objections against answer key
Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET answer key objection window available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, raise objections against the question.
Make the payment of the application fees.
Click on submit and your objection has been raised.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 03:50 PM
NEET UG 2022
The 15% all-India quota and the 85% state quota counselling slots are filled using NEET ranks by central and state bodies. AIQ NEET counselling for MBBS candidates is hosted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 03:34 PM
NEET UG: Know about Top medical colleges in your state
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 03:18 PM
MBBS admissions 2022: Important websites for AIQ counselling
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in
Veterinary Council of India (VCI): vci.dadf.gov.in/counseling
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 02:21 PM
Medical admissions 2022: Latest news
The government is exploring the possibility of merging the national engineering and medical entrance exams into the existing Common University Entrance Test (CUET), University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday. Kumar said the government was looking at introducing the integrated entrance exam at the earliest, preferably by next year.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 02:11 PM
NEET UG result 2022: What is NTA's responsibility
NTA's responsibility in NEET UG is to conduct the exam, declare results and send merit lists to counselling authorities. It has no part in the medical admission process.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 02:00 PM
NEET exam: Date
NEET exam was conducted by National Testing Agency on July 17, 2022. As per reports, around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 01:49 PM
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 01:38 PM
NEET answer key: Anytime soon
NEET answer key will be released anytime soon. The answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 01:27 PM
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 01:17 PM
NEET latest news: State quota counselling websites
Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon
Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in
Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in
Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in
West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:49 PM
NEET UG 2022: Websites to check
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:48 PM
NEET Answer key 2022
The 15% all-India quota and the 85% state quota counselling slots are filled using NEET ranks by central and state bodies. AIQ NEET counselling for MBBS candidates is hosted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:40 PM
NEET UG Results 2022: Exam was held in 497 cities
NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:29 PM
NEET UG 2022: Results next week
As per some media reports NEET UG 2022 results will be released next year. However, Hindustan Times does not have any confirmation regarding the release of NEET UG result 2022.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:26 PM
NEET UG results 2022: Important websites
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in
Veterinary Council of India (VCI): vci.dadf.gov.in/counseling
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:24 PM
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:21 PM
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Objection window to open
Soon after NEET UG Answer Key 2022 has been released. the objection window will also open on the official website. The window will remain opened for 2-3 days and candidates can raise objections against the answer key in that time period.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:17 PM
NEET result 2022: More than 18 lakh candidates waiting for result
This year more than 18 lakh candidates have appeared for NEET examination. The result when announced will be available on NTA website nta.ac.in and NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:10 PM
NEET UG 2022 result date: Not announced yet
NEET UG 2022 result date have not been announced. The result is expected to be released soon after provisional answer key is released. The provisional answer key is expected to release soon.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 12:06 PM
NEET UG result: Soon after provisional answer key is out
NEET UG result will be released soon after the provisional answer key is out. The result and answer key will be available on the official site of NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:59 AM
NEET UG 2022: No provision for re-checking/ re-evaluation
There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets. This is because of the following reasons:
i. The OMRs are machine gradable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all.
ii. The candidates are given an opportunity to make the representation on the OMR gradation of their OMR sheets and also given an opportunity to challenge the answer key in case of any doubt.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:54 AM
NEET UG: Marking scheme
NEET UG marking scheme is that candidates will get 4 marks for every correct answer and will get -1 for every incorrect answer. The questions that are left unattempted will get no marks.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:43 AM
NEET UG 2022: List of state counselling websites
Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org
Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in
Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in
Odisha: ojee.nic.in
Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:37 AM
NEET answer key 2022: Score card soon
NTA will provide individual scorecards through candidates' login where percentile marks and all India ranks (AIRs) among other things, will be mentioned.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:31 AM
NEET UG result 2022: Result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in
Candidates can check their result by logging in with their application number and date of birth.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:22 AM
NEET results 2022: List of top colleges in Delhi
AIIMS, New Delhi
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital
Maulana Azad Medical College
University College of Medical Sciences
Lady Hardinge Medical College
Jamia Hamdard
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:15 AM
NEET UG results soon: Exam was conducted in 13 languages
NEET (UG) 2022 were conducted in : English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:09 AM
NEET Answer key 2022: Raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in
Once the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released candidates will be able to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 11:03 AM
NEET UG result 2022: Over 15 lakh students take NEET exam every year
Every year, over 15 lakh students take the extremely competitive NEET exam.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 10:59 AM
NEET UG results 2022: Details mentioned on Scorecard
Candidates' name
Marks in each subject
Total score
Percentile score
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 10:51 AM
NEET UG 2022: Answer key at neet.nta.nic.in
The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 10:48 AM
NEET UG result 2022: Exam was conducted on July 17
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17 at test centres across the country and overseas.
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 10:46 AM
-
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 10:45 AM
NEET UG 2022: Results soon
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release NEET UG 2022 result soon.