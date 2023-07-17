Odisha BEd result 2023 today on samsodisha.gov.in; Link, counselling dates

Department of Higher Education, Odisha will announce today, July 17, results of the entrance test held for admission to BEd courses. Candidates who took the test can check their scores on samsodisha.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below.

Odisha BEd result 2023 today on samsodisha.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAMS Odisha BEd result 2023 direct link

After entrance test scores are announced, qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process.

Provisional seat allotment result for the first round will be published on July 24 at 2 pm and after that, selected candidates will have to report at allotted institutions between July 25 and 29, excluding Friday.

Candidates who take admission in the first round can apply for slide up from July 25 to 30.

The selection list for the second round will be published on July August 7 at 2 pm.

How to check Odisha BEd result 2023

Go to samsodisha.gov.in and then to the BEd tab or use the link given above. Open the link to check BEd entrance test results. Now, enter your credentials and login. Check your result and save the page for future uses.

