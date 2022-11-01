Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 Live: Pre DElEd results today on panjiyakpredeled.in

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:32 PM IST
  • Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Live Updates: Results will be declared in the afternoon on panjiyakpredeled.in. 
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Live: Results on panjiyakpredeled.in, check time here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce DElEd entrance exam or BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022 today, November 1. Rajasthan pre DElEd result will be available on panjiyakpredeled.in in the after noon.

This year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla has informed. The minister has confirmed the result date and time on social media.

The exact time for declaration of Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result has not been confirmed. Once declared, candidates can find the direct link to view scorecards here. They are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 01 Nov 2022 12:32 PM

    Rajasthan BSTC pre deled result: Update on result time 

    The exact time for declaration of Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result has not been confirmed. Once declared, candidates can find the direct link to view scorecards here.

  • Tue, 01 Nov 2022 12:21 PM

    Rajasthan BSTC pre deled result 2022: Where to check 

    panjiyakpredeled.in

  • Tue, 01 Nov 2022 11:58 AM

    How to check BSTC  result 2022

    1. Go to panjiyakpredeled.in. 
    2. On the home page, click on the link to check BSTC pre DElEd result.
    3. Enter your login details. 
    4. Submit and check result. 
  • Tue, 01 Nov 2022 11:23 AM

    BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022: Around 6 lakh candidates

    As informed by Education Minister BD Kalla, this year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan.

  • Tue, 01 Nov 2022 11:22 AM

    Where to check Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022

    The official website to check Rajasthan pre DElEd result is panjiyakpredeled.in.

  • Tue, 01 Nov 2022 11:04 AM

    Rajasthan pre DElEd result time

    Rajastha pre DElEd result will be announced in the afternoon. The exact time for result declaration has not been informed. 

  • Tue, 01 Nov 2022 10:53 AM

    Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result 2022 today

    Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam result will be declared today, November 1, School Education Minister BD Kalla has confirmed. 

