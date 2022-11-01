Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 Live: Pre DElEd results today on panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce DElEd entrance exam or BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022 today, November 1. Rajasthan pre DElEd result will be available on panjiyakpredeled.in in the after noon.

This year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla has informed. The minister has confirmed the result date and time on social media.

The exact time for declaration of Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result has not been confirmed. Once declared, candidates can find the direct link to view scorecards here. They are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check results.