REET Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on BSER REET 2022 results

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 result is awaited. Once released, the result will be available on the official website at www.reetbser2022.in. The REET 2022 test was conducted nationwide by BSER on July 23–24, 2022.

The preliminary answer key was released on August 19, 2022, and the objection period ended on August 25, 2022. The examination had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.