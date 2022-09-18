REET Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on BSER REET 2022 results
- REET Result 2022 Live: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) REET 2022 result awaited.
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 result is awaited. Once released, the result will be available on the official website at www.reetbser2022.in. The REET 2022 test was conducted nationwide by BSER on July 23–24, 2022.
The preliminary answer key was released on August 19, 2022, and the objection period ended on August 25, 2022. The examination had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 02:02 PM
REET 2022: Result will be available on reetbser2022.in
Candidates can download the result by visiting the official website of REET at reetbser2022.in, once its out.
-
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 01:15 PM
REET 2022 results: How to check REET 2022 result
Go to the official site of REET, reetbser2022.in.
Click on REET 2022 Result link on the home page.
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check result and download the page.
-
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 12:54 PM
REET 2022: Answer key was released on Aug 18
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer released REET answer key on August 18.
-
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 12:51 PM
REET BSER 2022: Examination was held in July
REET 2022 was held last month, on July 23 and 24, 2022 at exam centres across the state.