RSMSSB Basic & Computer Instructor final list released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 06:43 PM IST

RSMSSB releases final list of Basic & Computer Instructor candidates. 513 reserved and 20 unreserved candidates selected.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final list of candidates selected for the post of Basic & Computer Instructor on September 29. Candidates can check the list of candidates through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB releases final list of Basic & Computer Instructor candidates; 533 selected

A total of 513 reserved category candidates and 20 unreserved category candidates have been selected for the post of Basic & Computer Instructor.

Direct link to check Basic & Computer Instructor final list

The list of 22 candidates has been provisionally selected due to a lack of documents and other reasons. List of provisionally selected candidates. The provisionally selected candidates should fill in the reasons mentioned against their roll number/lack of documents by appearing in the Board office with in 7 days.

RSMSSB Basic & Computer Instructor final list: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Basic & Sr. Computer Instructor 2022: Final Recommendation of Selected Candidates”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list of candidates

Take a printout for future reference.

