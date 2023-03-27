SSC GD Constable Results 2023 live updates: Result expected soon at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC Constable GD Result 2022 is awaited.After the results are announced, candidates who took the test can access them on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based test was given between January 10 and February 13, 2023. Between February 18 and February 25, 2023, candidates had access to the answer key. The SSC has not yet disclosed the date of the results. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50187 vacancies.

After the computer-based examination, CAPFs will schedule and conduct the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).