SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result out on scertpet.co.in, direct link

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam has declared results of the state-level DElEd entrance examination, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now go to scertpet.co.in and check their results. Assam DElEd result 2023 live updates.

SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the direct link and steps to check DElEd entrance exam results:

Direct link to view Assam DElEd entrance test result 2023.

How to check SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result 2023

Go to the result website, scertpet.co.in.

On the home page, the link to check DElEd PET results 2023 will be displayed. Open it.

Login with your credentials.

Check and download the scorecard. Save a copy for future reference.

The DElEd pre-entry test in Assam is held for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course offered by NCTE recognized teacher education institutes – DIET/CTE/Normal School/BTC/Pvt. TEIs – of Assam.

This year, the test was held on September 10.