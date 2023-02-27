SSC CGL 2022 Result: Scorecard of tier 1 today on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam scores: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish scorecards of the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 exam or SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 on Monday, February 27. Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scores on commission's website, ssc.nic.in, once released.

Originally, it was scheduled for February 22 but was later postponed.

The link to download SSC CGL scorecards will remain active from till March 13. Candidates have to use registration ID and password to check it.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 on 09.02.2023 and as per the result write-up of Tier-I Examination, marks and Final Answer Keys were to be uploaded on website of the Commission from 22.02.2023 onwards,” SSC said.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” it added.

SSC declared CGL tier I result on February 9, 2023. The test was held from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in computer based mode.

How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard:

1. Go to ssc.nic.in.

2. Open the link to download scorecards on home page

3. Enter your login details and submit

4. Download the scorecard and save a copy for future use.

