SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS, CGL results awaited at ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce results of CGL and MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examinations on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Answer keys of both exams have been published on the website and results will be announced next.
The commission conducted the CGL tier 1 exam from July 14 to 27. The MTS exam was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4.
The recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies and the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination is for 12,523 vacancies.
- Sun, 20 Aug 2023 09:31 AM
SSC MTS result 2023: Where to check?
SSC will announce results of the MTS and Havaldar exam 2023 on ssc.nic.in.
- Sun, 20 Aug 2023 09:09 AM
SSC CGL result 2023 awaited
SSC CGL tier 1 result awaited. The answer key of the test has been released and next, results will be declared.