SSC Constable GD final result out, check on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced final results of the recruitment exam for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in. SSC Constable GD final result announced on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The result of the Computer Based Examination was declared on August 4 and a total of 3,70,998 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the PET/ PST.

The result of PET/ PST was declared on June 30 except for Manipur where 93,228 candidates were shortlisted . The DV/ DME and RME was conducted by CRPF from July 17 to August 7.

A total of 49,590 vacancies (except 597 vacancies of Manipur) have been considered for allocation, SSC said.

Results of 3 candidates have been kept on hold due to ongoing court cases, 30 vacancies have been kept unfilled in compliance of court orders and results of some candidates were kept withheld at the stage of PET/ PST/ DV/ DME/ RME due to suspected malpractices, it added.

The commission has also announced gender and category-wise cut-off marks in the result notification.

SSC GD result notification.

SSC GD result link.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here