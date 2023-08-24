SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC Tier I results

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The time and date of results of CGL and MTS Tier I examination have not been shared by the Commission yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The CGL Tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4.

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies and the recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.