SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Results awaited on ssc.nic.in
- SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC CGL tier 1 results will be available on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Over a month has past since the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023). The next event is announcement of tier 1 results. SSC CGL tier 1 results will be available on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.
The entrance test was held from July 14 to 27 and representations to the provisional key was invited by 5 pm on August 4 on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
The recruitment drive of SSC CGL 2023 aims to fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 01:53 PM
SSC CGL result 2023: Where to check scores
SSC CGL results will be available on the results tab at ssc.nic.in.
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 01:10 PM
SSC CGL result 2023 awaited
SSC CGL tier 1 exam results awaited. The answer key was issued last month.