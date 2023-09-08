News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Tier I SSC CGL results
SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Tier I SSC CGL results

Sep 08, 2023 10:29 AM IST
SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I SSC CGL results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Result 2023 in due course of time. The results of Tier I examination of Combined Graduate Level can be checked on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

The tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on August and the last date to raise objections was till August 4 on payment of a fee of  100 per question/answer challenged.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7500 posts in the organisation. The Tier II examination will be conducted on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 08, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    SSC CGL result: Websites to check 

    ssc.nic.in

  • Sep 08, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    SSC CGL 2023 Result: Provisional answer key released 

    The provisional answer key of SSC CGL tier 1 exam was issued in August and results are expected next on ssc.nic.in.

  • Sep 08, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    SSC Result for CGL: How to check scores?

    Go to ssc.nic.in.

    Go to results.

    Now, go to CGL and open the result PDF.

    Check your selection status using name.

  • Sep 08, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Where to check 

    SSC CGL Result 2023 will be available for candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Sep 08, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2023: Date and time 

    SSC CGL Result 2023 date and time has not been shared by the Commission yet. The result when declared will be available on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

