SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Tier 1 results awaited at ssc.nic.in, updates here

SSC CGL result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Result 2023 in due course of time. The Tier I result when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

ssc cgl result 2023 live updates: tier 1 ssc cgl results, direct link, cut off marks, merit list, date at ssc.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

The date and time of release of SSC CGL Result 2023 has not been shared by the Commission yet.

Along with the result, the cut off marks and merit list is also expected to be released by the Commission.

The tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on August and the last date to raise objections was till August 4, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7500 posts in the organisation. The Tier II examination will be conducted on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time and other details.