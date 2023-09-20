SSC CGL tier 1 result declared on ssc.nic.in, direct link to check

SSC CGL Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced tier 1 result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2023. Candidates can now go to ssc.nic.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below. The commission has also announced category and post-wise cut-off marks in the result document. SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023 live updates. SSC announces CGL tier 1 result 2023(ssc.nic.in)

SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from July 14 to 27 in computer based mode. In the next stage of the recruitment drive, selected candidates will appear for the tier 2 examination.

The commission has informed that since the exam was held in multiple shifts, scores of candidates have been normalised to determine the eligibility of candidates for the next stage of the examination.

SSC CGL result 2023 direct link.

Names and roll numbers of qualified candidate have been mentioned in the result PDF.

Result of 113 candidates have been kept withheld due to various court orders, SSC said.

The tier 2 of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 is tentatively scheduled for October 25 to 27.

Candidates' feedback to the provisional answer key were examined carefully and the answer keys have been modified, wherever necessary.

The final answer keys have been used for preparation of results and it will be shared along with question papers and marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates soon on the commission's website.

