SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: Tier 1 results awaited at ssc.nic.in, updates here
SSC CGL result 2023 Live Updates: Tier I results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC CGL result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Result 2023 in due course of time. The Tier I result when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The date and time of release of SSC CGL Result 2023 has not been shared by the Commission yet.
Along with the result, the cut off marks and merit list is also expected to be released by the Commission.
The tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on August and the last date to raise objections was till August 4, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 7500 posts in the organisation. The Tier II examination will be conducted on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, date and time and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 15, 2023 11:28 AM IST
SSC CGL exam: Tier 2 dates
The Tier II examination will be conducted on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
- Sep 15, 2023 11:15 AM IST
SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 result: Merit list, cut off marks expected
Along with the result, the cut off marks and merit list is also expected to be released by the Commission.
- Sep 15, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Tier I SSC CGL result: Number of vacancies
This recruitment drive will fill up 7500 posts in the organisation.
- Sep 15, 2023 10:53 AM IST
SSC CGL 2023: List of websites to check answer key
ssc.nic.in
- Sep 15, 2023 10:43 AM IST
SSC CGL Tier I result: Exam date
The tier 1 entrance test was held from July 14 to 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
- Sep 15, 2023 10:29 AM IST
SSC CGL result 2023: How to check at ssc.nic.in?
Go to ssc.nic.in.
Go to results.
Now, go to CGL and open the result PDF.
Check your selection status using your name.
- Sep 15, 2023 10:26 AM IST
SSC CGL result: Login credentials required to check scores
Date of birth
Registration number
- Sep 15, 2023 10:20 AM IST
SSC CGL 2023 Result: Where to check
The Tier I result when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Sep 15, 2023 10:16 AM IST
SSC CGL result 2023 LIVE: Date and time
SSC CGL result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.