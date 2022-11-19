SSC Phase X/2022 CBT result out for Graduation level, 11828 candidates qualify

SSC Phase X/2022 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced result of Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts Examination (Graduation & above Level posts). Candidates who took the computer based test can go to ssc.nic.in and view their results. Result has been declared in a PDF file containing names of successful candidates. They can also check it using the link given below.

SSC Phase X/2022 result for Graduation & above level: Direct link

A total of 2,86,104 candidates applied for the exam, of whom 11,828 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

Cut-off marks for unreserved category stood at 35% (70 marks). For OBC and EWS, it is 30% (60 marks) and for other reserved categories, the cut-off marks is 25% (50 marks).

“Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per provisions mentioned under Para 14.3 of the Notice of the examination. Such normalized marks have been used for fixing cut-off marks to qualify candidates for the next stage of Scrutiny. Representations received from candidates regarding tentative Answer Keys were carefully examined and answer keys were suitably modified wherever required and finalized thereafter. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation of performance of candidates in the Examination,” SSC said in the result notification.

These exam was conducted from August 1 to 5, 2022 at various test centres across the country. For more information, check the notification below: