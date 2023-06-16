Telangana TOSS open school SSC and Inter result out at telanganaopenschool.org, get link here

Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has released the SSC or Intermediate results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Telangana open school SSC or Inter results at www.telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS open school SSC and Inter result out at telanganaopenschool.org

Direct link to check TOSS ( SSC ) result 2023

Direct link to check TOSS (Inter) result 2023

The Intermediate examination was conducted from April 25 to May 4 and the SSC examination was conducted from April 25 to May 3.

Telangana TOSS results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org

On the homepage, click on the “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023”

Key in your admission number or roll number

Your TOSS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

