Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live updates: Result today at icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22. Candidates who took the examination can check the TS ICET 2022 result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The preliminary answer key was announced on August 4, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 is for admission to MBA and MCA programmes at all Telangana universities and institutions that are connected with them for the academic year 2022–2023. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, the exam was conducted by Kakatiya University in Warangal.