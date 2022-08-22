Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live updates: Result today at icet.tsche.ac.in
- TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22. Candidates who took the examination can check the TS ICET 2022 result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The preliminary answer key was announced on August 4, 2022.
TS ICET 2022 is for admission to MBA and MCA programmes at all Telangana universities and institutions that are connected with them for the academic year 2022–2023. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, the exam was conducted by Kakatiya University in Warangal.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 03:43 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 03:41 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 03:38 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 03:35 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 03:10 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:54 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:38 PM
TS ICET 2022 : What after passing ICET
Candidates will be qualified for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes at Telangana colleges for the academic year 2022–2023 after passing the TS ICET 2022.
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:30 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:23 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:20 PM
TS ICET Result: Details on score card
Name of the Candidate
Roll number
Sectional/ overall score
Rank of the Candidate
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:19 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:17 PM
TS ICET result 2022: Websites to check
icet.tsche.ac.in
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:14 PM
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:05 PM
TS ICET result 2022: Know how to check
Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, look for the result link
Key in your credentials and log in
Download the admit card
Take print out for future use.
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 02:03 PM
