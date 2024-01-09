UGC NET December 2023 result date revised, check new date here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the UGC NET December 2023 result date. As per the revised dates, the UGC NET December 2023 results will be released on December 17. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2023 results to be declared on December 17

“NTA announced in the Information Bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declare on 10th January 2024 but due to Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh, Re – Exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the Final Result of the aforementioned examination would be declared on 17th January 2024 on the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in”, reads the official website.

National Testing Agency conducted UGC - NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19 2023.

UGC NET result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Next, click on the UGC NET December results.

Enter your application number, and date of birth and log in.

Check and download your results.

Take print for future reference.

For the latest update on the examination, applicants are advised to check the NTA's official websites at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.Candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011- 40759000/69227700 for any assistance.