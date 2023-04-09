UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET December results expected soon
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. Candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth.
The final provisional answer key has been issued on the UGC NET website.
The entrance test was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in it. When available, the direct link to check UGC NET scorecards will be shared here.
UGC NET result 2023: What is required to check scores online
To check UGC NET result online, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.
UGC NET December result: Number of exams
Each year, UGC NET is held twice – June and December cycles. After UGC NET December 2022 result is announced, NTA will begin online registration for the June 2023 exam.
UGC NET results 2023: Is there negative marking?
No. There is no negative marking in UGC NET. Each question carries 2 marks, which is awarded for the correct/most appropriate response recorded by candidates.
UGC NET 2023 result: Final provisional answer key out
NTA has issued the final provisional answer key of UGC NET. It can be downloaded from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET result 2023: List of official websites
- ntaresults.nic.in.
- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET result for December 2022 exam which was held in February-March 2023 is expected to be announced soon. When declared, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.