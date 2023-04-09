UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET December results expected soon

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. Candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth.

The final provisional answer key has been issued on the UGC NET website.

The entrance test was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in it. When available, the direct link to check UGC NET scorecards will be shared here.

UGC NET December result