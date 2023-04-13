Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Result 2023 Live: December results today, UGC chief confirms
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 08:38 AM IST

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA will announce UGC NET December results today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

UGC NET Result 2023 Live: December results today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2023 Live: December results today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in(ugcnet.nta.nic.in/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The wait of over 8 lakh candidates for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test result or UGC NET result 2023 will be over today. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed when UGC NET December 2022 results will be announced. 

“NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” Kumar tweeted on April 12. 

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks using application number and date of birth. The final provisional answer key was released last month.

Around 8,34,537 candidates took the exam for 83 subjects in the December 2022 cycle, which was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16. 

Follow this live blog for UGC NET result link and other important updates.

  • Apr 13, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Results of all phases together

    UGC NET result for all five phases, in which exam for 83 subjects took place, will be announced together. 

  • Apr 13, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    UGC NET December 2022 result: Steps to check results

    1. Go to ntaresults.nic.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Open the UGC NET result- December 2022 cycle link.
    3. Login with application number and date of birth.
    4. View and download the result. 
  • Apr 13, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: What is required to check scorecards

    1. Application number.
    2. Date of birth.
  • Apr 13, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Where to check December exam scorecards

    Check UGC NET results on these websites, once it is announced:

    1. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    2. ntaresults.nic.in. 
  • Apr 13, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2023 date and time

    As per information shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, NTA will announce December 2022 cycle NET results by today, April 13. There is no official confirmation regarding the result time. 

