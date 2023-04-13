UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the December 2022 cycle of University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test or UGC NET today, April 13. Candidates can check it on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates. UGC NET Result 2023 Date: December cycle results today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(HT file)

Confirming the UGC NET result date, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted on April 12: “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.”

Once announced, candidates can check UGC NET result after logging in to the candidate portal with application number and date of birth.

How to check UGC NET result 2023

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. Open the UGC NET 2022 December cycle results link. Login with application number and date of birth. Submit and check results.

As per official information, 8,34,537 candidates took UGC NET 2023 for 83 subjects. The exam was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16.