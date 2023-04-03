UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UGC NET December results
- UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET December results awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of the December 2022 edition of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET is expected soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth. Final answer keys of the test are also awaited.
UGC NET provisional answer key was published on March 23 and candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. UGC NET result is prepared using the final answer key. There is no provision to challenge it. If
UGC NET December exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam between February 21 to March 16. Follow this blog for UGC NET result date, time and other updates.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 04:40 PM
UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download
Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:21 PM
UGC NET final answer key awaited
Along with results, NTA is also expected to publish final answer keys of various subjects. It will be available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:06 PM
UGC NET 2023: Over 8 lakh students
As per information shared by NTA, a total of 8,34,537 wrote the December edition of UGC NET exam in various subjects.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 03:05 PM
UGC NET result 2023: Login credentials required
Login credentials required for UGC NET result are:
Application number.
Date of birth.
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 02:21 PM
UGC NET result 2023: Where to check your scores
These are the official websites to view UGC NET result:
- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- ntaresults.nic.in
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 01:52 PM
UGC NET Result 2023 awaited
An update on UGC NET December 2022 result date and time is awaited. National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce these results soon.