UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UGC NET December results

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of the December 2022 edition of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET is expected soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth. Final answer keys of the test are also awaited.

UGC NET provisional answer key was published on March 23 and candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. UGC NET result is prepared using the final answer key. There is no provision to challenge it. If

UGC NET December exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam between February 21 to March 16. Follow this blog for UGC NET result date, time and other updates.