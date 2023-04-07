UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Results expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released final provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission-National Entrance Test or UGC NET 2023. Next, UGC NET results will be announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Aspirants can check their UGC NET result and scorecards using application number and date of birth.

The entrance test was held for 83 subjects in five phases between February 21 and March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates took the test. Provisional answer key was issued on March 23 and now, the final provisional answer key has been released. The next step for NTA is to announce candidates scores and issue the final version of the answer key.

When announced, candidates can check UGC NET December 2022 results using the link given here.