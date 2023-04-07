Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Results expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Results expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 02:43 PM IST

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check UGC NET December results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The final provisional answer is out.

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: December results soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, final answer key out
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: December results soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, final answer key out (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released final provisional answer key of the University Grants Commission-National Entrance Test or UGC NET 2023. Next, UGC NET results will be announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

Aspirants can check their UGC NET result and scorecards using application number and date of birth.

The entrance test was held for 83 subjects in five phases between February 21 and March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates took the test. Provisional answer key was issued on March 23 and now, the final provisional answer key has been released. The next step for NTA is to announce candidates scores and issue the final version of the answer key. 

When announced, candidates can check UGC NET December 2022 results using the link given here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 07, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Marking scheme

    In UGC NET, each question carries 2 marks. For each correct response, candidates get 2 marks and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. will get 02 (two) marks.

    No marks are given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for review.

    If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, those candidates who attempt the question and choose one of the correct answers are given the credit. When a question is found to be incorrect or it is dropped, 2 marks are awarded to those who attempt it. 

  • Apr 07, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    UGC NET result: Login credentials required to see scores

    Login credentials for viewing UGC NET result are:

    1. Application number
    2. Date of birth. 
  • Apr 07, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    UGC  NET result not out yet

    NTA has not announced UGC NET results yet. When available, the link to view scores will be shared here.

  • Apr 07, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: List of official websites

    Official websites for UGC NET results are:

    1. ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in. 
  • Apr 07, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Over 8 lakh candidates

    As per information shared by UGC, a total of 8,34,537 candidates took the UGC NET December examination. 

  • Apr 07, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: What final ‘provisional’ answer key means?

    The latest UGC NET answer key issued by NTA has been mentioned as “Final Provisional Answer Key”. This could mean that there will be another version of the UGC NET December answer key, which will be released along with or after results. 

  • Apr 07, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    UGC NET result: 85 questions dropped, what happens now?

    NTA has dropped 85 questions of various shifts and subjects from the final provisional answer key. There could be further changes in the final answer key. 

    As per the existing police of NTA for UGC NET, when a question is dropped, two marks (+2) is awarded to those candidates who have attempted the question. 

  • Apr 07, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: Final provisional answer key out

    National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued final provisional answer key of UGC NET December 2022. Result of the test is expected next. 

