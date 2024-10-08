Edit Profile
New Delhi
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June scorecards, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 8, 2024 2:24 PM IST
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June scorecards, final answer key awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June scorecards, final answer key awaited
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June scorecards, final answer key awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2024 likely soon. The NTA UGC NET June exam results when declared can be checked by appeared candidates the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in....Read More

    The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.

    To download the scorecard, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth.

    Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.

    The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The provisional answer key was released in September and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was September 14, 2024. The final answer key will be prepared considering the feedback shared by candidates. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 8, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know about weeding out rules

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The record of UGC - NET June 2024 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Preparation of results for each session

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The Examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to download final answer key?

    Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Click on UGC NET 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open.

    Check the final answer key and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Why to download SANDES app?

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Candidates are also requested to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: List of websites

    ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    ugcnet.ntaonline.in

    nta.ac.in

    Oct 8, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Steps to download SANDES app

    Visit the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device.

    Search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.

    It then displays the app in the play store.

    Click on Install, and then the app gets downloaded to your mobile device.

    Now, mobile users can enjoy the services of the Sandes Mobile App

    Oct 8, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: About the exam

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme for dropped question

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: If a question is incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question, NTA said.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecards?

    Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Open the June exam result link

    Enter your application number, date of birth

    Submit the details and check your result.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Check marking scheme

    (a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

    (b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

    (c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

    (d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

    (e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

    (f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

    (g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

    Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.

    Oct 8, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How final answer key will be prepared?

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The final answer key will be prepared considering the feedback shared by candidates. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

    Oct 8, 2024 1:58 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key released in September

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released in September and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was September 14, 2024.

    Oct 8, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When was June exam conducted?

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Oct 8, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.

    Oct 8, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to download scorecards

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: To download the scorecard, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth.

    Oct 8, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where to check scorecards?

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The NTA UGC NET June exam results when declared can be checked by appeared candidates the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in.

    Oct 8, 2024 1:47 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The date and time of release of NTA UGC NET June results have not been announced yet.

