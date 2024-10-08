UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June scorecards, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2024 likely soon. The NTA UGC NET June exam results when declared can be checked by appeared candidates the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in....Read More

The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.

To download the scorecard, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth.

Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The provisional answer key was released in September and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was September 14, 2024. The final answer key will be prepared considering the feedback shared by candidates. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

