University of Rajasthan has declared UNIRAJ Result 2026. The results have been declared for various undergraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of University of Rajasthan at uniraj.ac.in. UNIRAJ Result 2026: B.Sc, B.A, B.Com revaluation results declared at uniraj.ac.in, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The revaluation results have been announced for B.Sc B.Ed Part II, B.A Semester I and II, B.Com Semester I and II, B.Sc Bio Semester I and II and other courses.

Direct link to check UNIRAJ Result 2026

UNIRAJ Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of University of Rajasthan at uniraj.ac.in.

2. Click on UNIRAJ Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UNIRAJ.