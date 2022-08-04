Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP B.Ed Result 2022 Live Updates: Results tomorrow at upbed2022.in

  • UP B.Ed JEE result 2022 is expected to release tomorrow, August 5, 2022.
UP B.Ed Result 2022 Live Updates: Results tomorrow at upbed2022.in(Ht file)
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 result will be announces on August 5. Candidates who appeared for the UP B.Ed examination can check their result atupbed2022.in, once announced.

UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by the University on July 6. This year a total of 6,67,463 candidates were registered to appear in the state level entrance examination. A total of 51,676 candidates remained absent for the UP B.Ed exam.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 04 Aug 2022 08:31 PM

    The UP B.Ed Join Ebtrance examination exam was held in 75 districts on July 6.

  • Thu, 04 Aug 2022 08:25 PM

    This year a total of , 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared for the UP B.Ed exam with 51,818 remaining absent.

  • Thu, 04 Aug 2022 08:15 PM

    UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University on July 6.

  • Thu, 04 Aug 2022 08:14 PM

    There were 6,67,463 candidates registered to take the state-level entrance test.

  • Thu, 04 Aug 2022 08:12 PM

    UP B.Ed JEE result 2022 is expected to release tomorrow, August 5, 2022.

