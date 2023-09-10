UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result for round 5 releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the seat allotment result for round 5 today, September 10. Candidates can check the seat allotment results through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP Polytechnic 2023 Seat Allotment Result to be Released Today; Check at jeecup.admissions.nic.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official schedule, the UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment results will be released today, September 10. Candidates will be able to deposit the fee acceptance from September 11 to September 12. The classes will commence on September 14, 2023.

UP Polytechnic 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the round 5 seat allotment result link

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Check it and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.