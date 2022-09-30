UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 declared, check result here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021. Candidates can check the result through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted on May 29, 2022 in the state. A total of 92787 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the examination. Out of the total, 870 candidates have qualified the examination. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021

UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview dates will be announced by the Commission in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.