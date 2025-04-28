UPSC CDS (I) Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, 8516 candidates qualify for interview, check merit list here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examinations (I), 2025. Candidates who took the examination can check their qualifying status on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS (I) Result 2025 has been declared at upsc.gov.in,. 8516 candidates have qualified for the interview. Check details here. (Representative image/HT File)

As per the UPSC, a total of 8516 candidates have qualified for the interview round.

As per the official notice, the interview will be conducted by the “Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 160th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2026 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2026 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (219 F(P)) commencing in January, 2026 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 123rd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2026 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 37th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2026.”

The notice added, "Candidates are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and IHQ of MoD(Navy DMPR (OI & R Section), Room No. 204,‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 106 in case of Air Force first choice candidates.

The documents are to be submitted not later than:

January 1, 2026 for IMA & INA November 13, 2025 for AFA April 1, 2026 in case of SSC course only

The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

Furthermore, candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview.

Candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

Meanwhile, marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days, the commission said.

UPSC CDS (I) Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CDS (I) merit list 2025 here.

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UPSC CDS I Results 2025 link.

3. Open the result PDF.

4. Check your result using roll number/name.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check UPSC's official website.