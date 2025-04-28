UPSC NDA NA (I) result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

UPSC NDA, NA (I) Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025. Candidates who appeared in the written examination can now check and download their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA NA (I) result 2025 has been declared at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check merit list here.

Notably, qualified candidates will now appear for the interview round that begins from January 2, 2026.

The official notice states, “Candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 155th Course and for the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2026.”

The commission has asked candidates to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

Following this, the candidates would be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail can be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification.

Notably, the commission conducted the examination on April 13, 2025. The exam consists of two stages - a written examination and an interview round (SSB test).

The written examination was held for two papers of 150 minutes each – Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (600 marks).

The SSB interview (intelligence and personality test) round will have two stages and carries 900 marks.

Also, candidates must also qualify for the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) to be admitted to the Air Force course.

UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025 link.

3. Open the result PDF.

4. Check your result using roll number/name.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check UPSC's official website.