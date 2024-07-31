UPSC CMS Result 2024: Combined Medical Services Exam result out on upsc.gov.in, link here

UPSC CMS Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2024. Candidates can check it on upsc.gov.in. The commission has published the roll numbers of the selected candidates. UPSC CMS result 2024 announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was held on July 14, 2024.

Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result notification have provisionally qualified for the interview/personality test.

These candidates have to produce original certificates in support of their claims relating to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable) etc. at the time of interview/personality test, the commission said.

Further, they have to fill out the detailed application form (DAF), which will be available on upsconline.nic.in in due course of time.

"Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same online to the Commission will also be made available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online alongwith uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc," the UPSC said.

The schedule for interviews for candidates who have qualified for the interview round and will fill the detailed application form will be uploaded on the commission later and the exact date for the interview will be intimated through the e-summon letter, it added.

No request for a change in the date and time of the personality test will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances, the commission informed.

It added that marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified for the examination will be published after the final result and will remain available for downloading for 30 days.

Check the UPSC CMS result 2024 here.