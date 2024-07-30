UPSC Civil Services Examination exam pattern, eligibility criteria and more

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE), a nationwide competitive examination that is a gateway for candidates to start their bureaucratic journey through positions like IAS, IFS, IRS, IPS, etc. As per the statistics for UPSC CSE 2023, a total of 5,92,141 candidates appeared in the Preliminary examination that was held on May 28, 2023.

About UPSC CSE:

CSE is considered as one of the toughest exams in the country which is attempted by many students across the nation every year. As per the latest CSE 2024 notification, the vacancies in the following groups are aimed to be filled through this examination.

(i) Indian Administrative Service

(ii) Indian Foreign Service

(iii) Indian Police Service

(iv) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

(v) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

(vi) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

(vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

(viii) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

(ix) Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

(x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

(xi) Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

(xii) Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

(xiii) Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

(xiv) Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

(xv) Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

(xvi) Indian Railway Management Service, Group ‘A’

(xvii) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

(xviii) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

(xix) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

(xx) Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

(xxi) Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern:

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) which is conducted by UPSC consists of two successive stages through which eligible candidates are selected.

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and

(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts

Candidates will have to qualify for the Preliminary examination in order to attempt the mains and then the interview stages of the selection process.

UPSC CSE Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria for the selection of candidates through the examination is based on the following factors:

(i) Nationality

(ii) Age limits

(iii) Minimum Education Qualification

(iv) Number of attempts

(v) Restrictions on applying for the examination

(vi) Medical and Physical standards

For detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria click here

